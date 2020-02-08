Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

