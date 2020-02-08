Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.30 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,114,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,869 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,742,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NJR. Guggenheim lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.