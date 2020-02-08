Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 102,365 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Green Dot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GDOT opened at $34.55 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.
Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
