Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 102,365 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Green Dot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $34.55 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

