Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $328,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,699.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $459,061.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,951.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,738 shares of company stock worth $7,223,778 over the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNET opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

