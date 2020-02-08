Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avalara by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avalara by 3,310.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Avalara by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,864 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avalara by 90.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 72,125 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,494.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.72.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.30 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Corp
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.30 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Corp
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 102,365 Green Dot Co.
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 102,365 Green Dot Co.
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in TriNet Group Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in TriNet Group Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Avalara Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Avalara Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Conagra Brands Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Conagra Brands Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report