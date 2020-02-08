Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avalara by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avalara by 3,310.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Avalara by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,864 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avalara by 90.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 72,125 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,494.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.72.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

