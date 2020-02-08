Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

