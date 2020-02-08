48,509 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

