19,211 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $185.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

