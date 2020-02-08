Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.32 Million in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Middleby by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

