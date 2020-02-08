Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $3.46 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

DVN stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

