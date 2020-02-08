James Harry Weber Sells 6,500 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.