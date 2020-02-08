Balu Balakrishnan Sells 4,334 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $438,514.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $618,532.22.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $2,495,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $106.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

