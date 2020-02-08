Kathleen W. Hyle Sells 5,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $16,463,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

