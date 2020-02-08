Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $240.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $244.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

