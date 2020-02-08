Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $240.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $244.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.