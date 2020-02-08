Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) CEO D Michael Wilson Acquires 7,500 Shares

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

