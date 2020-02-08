Thomas R. Donahue Sells 30,000 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

