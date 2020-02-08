Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.43. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $578.61 and a 52 week high of $893.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $859.02 and its 200-day moving average is $818.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

