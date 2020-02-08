Kathy H. Gaddes Sells 8,690 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.