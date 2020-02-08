Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,361,870.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $1,361,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,902,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,963,782.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

