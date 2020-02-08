David M. Sagehorn Sells 9,939 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OSK opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.