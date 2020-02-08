Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $503,600.00 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares in the company, valued at $33,534,421.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $100.62 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 143.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

