Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MSCI opened at $297.83 on Friday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $304.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average is $245.05.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

