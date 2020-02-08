SunTrust Banks Comments on AFLAC Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AFLAC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after acquiring an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

