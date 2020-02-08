Insider Selling: Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Insider Sells A$624,426.80 in Stock

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) insider John Scull sold 643,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69), for a total value of A$624,426.80 ($442,855.88).

John Scull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, John Scull sold 2,500,318 shares of Bigtincan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.68), for a total value of A$2,387,803.69 ($1,693,477.79).

Shares of BTH opened at A$0.94 ($0.67) on Friday. Bigtincan Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of A$1.08 ($0.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.77. The firm has a market cap of $287.55 million and a PE ratio of -52.22.

Bigtincan Holdings Limited, a software development company, provides software as a services (Saas) application platform. It offers Bigtincan hub, a SaaS application platform for mobile workforces to enable sales and service organizations, and their employees to engage with customers. The company's platform includes Bigtincan Forms, which allow organizations to automate manual and administrative tasks, and eliminate paper-based processes, as well as create, publish, and use interactive forms on various mobile devices; and Bigtincan Studio that enable mobile users to create and deliver content.

