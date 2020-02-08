Bradley J. Fluke Sells 11,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.15 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

