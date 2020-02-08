Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells $667,183.44 in Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 492,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 410,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

