Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells $667,183.44 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 492,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 410,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

