Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 4.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 108,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 6.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.42.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $314.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

