Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $63.77 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

