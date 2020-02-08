Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,341 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.