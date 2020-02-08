Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

