Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of SFM opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

