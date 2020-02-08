Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,342,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUS opened at $35.24 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

