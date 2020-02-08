Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xerox by 17.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,591,000 after buying an additional 452,249 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Xerox by 87.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 304,505 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 47.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Xerox by 222.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 202,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

