Arizona State Retirement System Sells 44,058 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,058 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

