Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Sell Rating for Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their sell rating on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average of $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,612 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in Waters by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 345.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

