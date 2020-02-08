Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

GWPH opened at $126.65 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

