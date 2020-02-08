Piper Sandler Comments on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:MOR)

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

