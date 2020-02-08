Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $13.70 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.39.

NYSE VIPS opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

