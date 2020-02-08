Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $189.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $187.00.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.68.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

