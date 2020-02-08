Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WLL. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.09.

WLL stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,971,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 301,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,296,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,835 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

