United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to “Buy” at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
UMC opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.
