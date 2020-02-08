United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to “Buy” at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

UMC opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 178,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 108,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 289,719 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

