Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

