Global Net Lease Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:GNL)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Net Lease in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.53%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lendingtree Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lendingtree Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Position in Forward Air Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Position in Forward Air Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report