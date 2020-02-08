Global Net Lease Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Net Lease in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.53%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

