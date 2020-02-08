ValuEngine Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) to Sell

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:UBP opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $695,970.00. Corporate insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

