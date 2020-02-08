Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $68.00

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of WH stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $534,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,406.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Analyst Recommendations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lendingtree Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lendingtree Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Position in Forward Air Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Position in Forward Air Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report