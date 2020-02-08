Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $68.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of WH stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $534,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,406.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

