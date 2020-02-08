ValuEngine Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Sell

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

UNM opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 94,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 166,527 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

