Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Globe Life stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $109.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,144,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.