Wedbush Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TMHC. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

TMHC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

