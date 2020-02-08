Jefferies Financial Group Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of JEF opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 714,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 649,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

