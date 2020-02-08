Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.